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Shôko Madrid in Madrid

Shôko Madrid

About

A trendy nightclub known for its Asian-inspired décor and electric atmosphere. Shôko Madrid offers a mix of live music, DJ performances and themed parties, attracting a fashionable and international crowd.

Features

Live music
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking

Contacts

C. de Toledo, 86, Centro, 28005 Madrid
+34913541680

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:30
Thursday00:00 - 05:30
Friday00:00 - 23:00
Saturday00:00 - 23:00
Sunday00:00 - 05:30