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Barceló Theater in Madrid

Barceló Theater

About

Formerly a theater, this iconic venue has been transformed into one of Madrid's trendiest nightclubs. Teatro Barceló offers several rooms with different styles of music, catering to a diverse crowd looking for a stylish night out.

Features

Live music
Wine and beer
Full bar
Seating
Table reservations
Parking
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

C. de Barceló, 11, Centro, 28004 Madrid
+34914470128

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:30
Wednesday00:00 - 05:30
Thursday00:00 - 05:30
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00