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Opium Madrid in Madrid

Opium Madrid

About

A sophisticated nightclub that combines an upscale restaurant, bar and club in one location. Opium Madrid is known for its elegant design, top DJs and a vibrant atmosphere that attracts a chic crowd.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Wi-Fi
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

Calle de José Abascal, 56, Chamberí, 28010 Madrid, Chamberí
+34917525322

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:30
Tuesday00:00 - 05:30
Wednesday00:00 - 05:30
Thursday00:00 - 05:30
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 05:30