Barceló Theater in Madrid
About
Formerly a theater, this iconic venue has been transformed into one of Madrid's trendiest nightclubs. Teatro Barceló offers several rooms with different styles of music, catering to a diverse crowd looking for a stylish night out.
Features
Живая музыка
Вино и пиво
Полный бар
Посадочные места
Бронирование столов
Парковка
Принимают карты
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Наличные
Contacts
C. de Barceló, 11, Centro, 28004 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 05:30
Wednesday00:00 - 05:30
Thursday00:00 - 05:30
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00