We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

Matadero Madrid in Madrid

Matadero Madrid

About

A contemporary art center located in a former slaughterhouse, Matadero Madrid is a dynamic space for contemporary art, theatre, film and design. It serves as a cultural hub where visitors can experience cutting-edge artistic projects and innovative performances.

Contacts

Pl. de Legazpi, 8, Arganzuela, 28045 Madrid
+34913184670

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday09:00 - 22:00
Tuesday09:00 - 22:00
Wednesday09:00 - 22:00
Thursday09:00 - 22:00
Friday09:00 - 22:00
Saturday09:00 - 22:00
Sunday09:00 - 22:00