Golf Santander & Sports in Madrid
About
Located in the Boadilla del Monte area, Golf Santander is one of the finest golf courses in Madrid. The course offers challenging holes in a beautiful natural setting, along with first-class facilities for golf enthusiasts.
Contacts
Av. de Ciudad de Santander, s/n, 28660 Boadilla del Monte, Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday08:00 - 20:00
Tuesday08:00 - 20:00
Wednesday08:00 - 20:00
Thursday08:00 - 20:00
Friday08:00 - 20:00
Saturday08:00 - 20:00
Sunday08:00 - 20:00