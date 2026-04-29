Casino Gran Vía in Madrid
About
Located in a historic building on Madrid's Gran Vía, Casino Gran Vía offers an elegant gaming experience with a variety of table games, slots and poker. The casino also features an upscale restaurant and bar, making it a premier destination for those seeking a sophisticated night out.
Contacts
Gran Vía, 24, Centro, 28013 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday00:00 - 06:00
Tuesday00:00 - 06:00
Wednesday00:00 - 06:00
Thursday00:00 - 06:00
Friday00:00 - 06:00
Saturday00:00 - 06:00
Sunday00:00 - 06:00