Dani Brasserie in Madrid
About
Located on the rooftop of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dani Brasserie offers modern Andalusian cuisine from renowned chef Dani García. With panoramic views of Madrid and a vibrant atmosphere, it's a top spot for locals and visitors alike. Cuisine: Modern Andalusian
Features
Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
C. de Sevilla, 3, Centro, 28014 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday07:00 - 01:00
Tuesday07:00 - 01:00
Wednesday07:00 - 01:00
Thursday07:00 - 01:00
Friday07:00 - 01:00
Saturday07:30 - 01:00
Sunday07:30 - 01:00