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Dani Brasserie in Madrid

Dani Brasserie

About

Located on the rooftop of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dani Brasserie offers modern Andalusian cuisine from renowned chef Dani García. With panoramic views of Madrid and a vibrant atmosphere, it's a top spot for locals and visitors alike. Cuisine: Modern Andalusian

Features

Terrace
Seating
Accepts cards
Cash
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

C. de Sevilla, 3, Centro, 28014 Madrid
+34913306210

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday07:00 - 01:00
Tuesday07:00 - 01:00
Wednesday07:00 - 01:00
Thursday07:00 - 01:00
Friday07:00 - 01:00
Saturday07:30 - 01:00
Sunday07:30 - 01:00