Botín in Madrid
About
Recognized as the oldest restaurant in the world, Botín has been serving traditional Castilian cuisine since 1725. Famous for its roasted suckling pig and lamb, this historic eatery offers an authentic taste of Madrid's culinary heritage. Cuisine: Spanish
Features
Terrace
Seating
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Contacts
C. de Cuchilleros, 17, Centro, 28005 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:30
Tuesday13:00 - 23:30
Wednesday13:00 - 23:30
Thursday13:00 - 23:30
Friday13:00 - 23:30
Saturday13:00 - 23:30
Sunday13:00 - 23:30