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Botín in Madrid

Botín

About

Recognized as the oldest restaurant in the world, Botín has been serving traditional Castilian cuisine since 1725. Famous for its roasted suckling pig and lamb, this historic eatery offers an authentic taste of Madrid's culinary heritage. Cuisine: Spanish

Features

Terrace
Seating
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Cocktail list
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash

Contacts

C. de Cuchilleros, 17, Centro, 28005 Madrid
+34913664217

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:00 - 23:30
Tuesday13:00 - 23:30
Wednesday13:00 - 23:30
Thursday13:00 - 23:30
Friday13:00 - 23:30
Saturday13:00 - 23:30
Sunday13:00 - 23:30