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Horcher in Madrid

Horcher

About

A legendary restaurant serving Madrid's elite since 1943, Horcher offers a refined menu of German and Central European cuisine. The elegant, old-world ambiance and impeccable service make it a timeless favorite. Cuisine: Central European

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Valet parking

Contacts

C. de Alfonso XII, 6, Retiro, 28014 Madrid
+34915220731

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday13:30 - 00:00
Tuesday13:30 - 00:00
Wednesday13:30 - 00:00
Thursday13:30 - 00:00
Friday13:30 - 00:00
Saturday20:30 - 23:00