Zalacaín in Madrid
About
One of Madrid's most iconic restaurants, Zalacaín was the first restaurant in Spain to receive three Michelin stars. Recently reopened, it continues to offer classic Spanish cuisine with an emphasis on tradition, elegance and impeccable service. Cuisine: Spanish
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Parking
Valet parking
Seating
Contacts
C. de Álvarez de Baena, 4, Chamartín, 28006 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday13:30 - 23:00
Tuesday13:30 - 23:00
Wednesday13:30 - 23:00
Thursday13:30 - 23:00
Friday13:30 - 23:00
Saturday13:30 - 23:00