We use cookies to improve your experience, personalize content, and analyze our traffic. By continuing to use the site, you agree to our Cookie Policy.

Profile
RU

DiverXO in Madrid

DiverXO

About

DiverXO is a 3 Michelin-starred culinary journey led by Chef David Munoz. Known for its avant-garde approach, the restaurant offers a whimsical and surreal dining experience with a fusion of global flavors. Cuisine: Experimental

Features

Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

NH Eurobuilding, C. del Padre Damián, 23, Chamartín, 28036 Madrid
+34915700766

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00