DiverXO in Madrid
About
DiverXO is a 3 Michelin-starred culinary journey led by Chef David Munoz. Known for its avant-garde approach, the restaurant offers a whimsical and surreal dining experience with a fusion of global flavors. Cuisine: Experimental
Features
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
NH Eurobuilding, C. del Padre Damián, 23, Chamartín, 28036 Madrid
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday13:00 - 00:00
Wednesday13:00 - 00:00
Thursday13:00 - 00:00
Friday13:00 - 00:00