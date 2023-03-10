Luxury villas in Manchester
A dynamic urban lifestyle does not diminish the desire for a private place to retreat. A villa makes it possible to move naturally between work, social life, and genuine downtime within the same home.
What we offer
A dynamic urban lifestyle calls for a residence that functions as a genuine private retreat. Alongside architecture and interiors, we consider practicality, comfort, and the quality of the surrounding neighbourhood.
- Contemporary homes with generous living areas, private offices, and gardens.
- Properties for acquisition as personal residences or long-term holdings.
- Private rentals for executives, families, and clients requiring high-quality accommodation for extended stays.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Manchester’s strongest villa addresses combine generous homes and greenery with convenient access to the city and its wider business network.
- Hale — refined suburban living, substantial houses, and excellent local amenities.
- Bowdon — leafy streets, historic character, and impressive private residences.
- Didsbury — parks, distinctive architecture, and an easy connection to central Manchester.
- Worsley — a quieter residential setting shaped by greenery and historic surroundings.
Additional services
Manchester’s business culture and sporting heritage create plenty of opportunities for a dynamic private itinerary.
- VIP access to football matches, concerts, and major sporting events.
- Conference planning, executive meetings, and corporate occasions.
- Chauffeur-driven transportation between meetings, stadiums, and restaurants.
- Personal concierge support for dining, nightlife, and private arrangements.
Why choose us
When leisure overlaps with business or a major event, having one dependable coordinator makes the entire stay considerably easier.
- Accommodation can be arranged around matches, concerts, conferences, and executive meetings.
- We assist with sought-after restaurants and events where access may be limited.
- Local support remains available throughout the stay.
- Transportation, dining reservations, and additional services can be brought together within one coordinated itinerary.
Services for villa owners
When a property is positioned for an affluent audience, success is about more than finding a tenant. The standard of communication and care needs to remain consistent throughout the stay.
- Qualification of prospective tenants before bookings are confirmed.
- Personalised communication and arrival coordination.
- Property condition checks following each stay.
- Commercial materials prepared for long-term rental or resale.
Transaction security guarantee
When renting or purchasing a villa, clarity around financial obligations and responsibilities can prevent unnecessary complications later.
- Clear allocation of duties relating to property care and damage.
- Review of terms covering duration, early termination, and deposit refunds.
- Preparation of documents for final agreement and signing.