Leisure & Experiences in Manchester
Manchester's first Michelin-starred restaurant in over 40 years. Serves modern British tasting menus with creative seasonal dishes, an open kitchen, and a minimalist setting.
Bar serving classic British dishes, a wide selection of beers, and cocktails. Its highlight is an open terrace overlooking the main railway station concourse.
Vibrant green square in central Manchester connecting the shopping district with the Northern Quarter. Known as a major transport hub with trams and buses, as well as a popular spot for walks, relaxation, and city events.
Iconic neoclassical library in central Manchester featuring a striking dome and a collection of over one million books. A major cultural hub with rare manuscripts and free admission.
Cozy bistro serving seasonal dishes, vegetable-focused cuisine, and sharing plates. Recommended by the Michelin Guide and Good Food Guide for its excellent food and intimate atmosphere.
Picturesque pedestrian square in central Manchester surrounded by historic architecture, cafés, and boutiques. Known for St Ann’s Church, its charming atmosphere, and its connection to shopping areas and the Royal Exchange Theatre.
Contemporary independent art gallery in central Manchester featuring eclectic exhibitions. Supports emerging artists and showcases established names, with a focus on street art, textiles, and digital art.
Non-profit contemporary art centre in Manchester’s Northern Quarter focusing on artists from East and Southeast Asia. Hosts exhibitions, residencies, and programmes exploring culture, diaspora, and creative exchange.
The UK’s national museum of democracy exploring the fight for rights and equality. Features interactive exhibitions on the history of work, politics, and everyday people.
Intimate restaurant and cocktail bar where every dish is cooked over an open fire. Known for its seasonal menu, honest cooking, and cozy atmosphere.
Museum exploring the history of the city’s Jewish community, housed in a restored 19th-century Sephardi synagogue. Features interactive exhibitions, personal stories, and heritage collections.
Contemporary art gallery at Old Granada Studios on Quay Street. Specialises in paintings and sculpture, showcasing both established and emerging artists.