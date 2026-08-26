Stow in Manchester
About
Intimate restaurant and cocktail bar where every dish is cooked over an open fire. Known for its seasonal menu, honest cooking, and cozy atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
62 Bridge St, Manchester M3 3BW
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 23:00
Thursday 12:00 - 23:00
Friday 12:00 - 00:00
Saturday 12:00 - 00:00
Sunday 12:00 - 22:00