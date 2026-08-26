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RU

Stow in Manchester

Stow

About

Intimate restaurant and cocktail bar where every dish is cooked over an open fire. Known for its seasonal menu, honest cooking, and cozy atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

62 Bridge St, Manchester M3 3BW
+447903067674
www.stowmcr.co.uk

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday 12:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 23:00
Thursday 12:00 - 23:00
Friday 12:00 - 00:00
Saturday 12:00 - 00:00
Sunday 12:00 - 22:00