Another Hand in Manchester
About
Cozy bistro serving seasonal dishes, vegetable-focused cuisine, and sharing plates. Recommended by the Michelin Guide and Good Food Guide for its excellent food and intimate atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
Unit F, 253 Deansgate, Manchester M3 4EN
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 17:00 - 23:00
Wednesday 12:00 - 23:00
Thursday 12:00 - 23:00
Friday 12:00 - 23:00
Saturday 12:00 - 23:00