The Mill in Manchester
About
Bar serving classic British dishes, a wide selection of beers, and cocktails. Its highlight is an open terrace overlooking the main railway station concourse.
Features
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations
Contacts
Piccadilly Station, Manchester M1 2PA
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday 09:00 - 22:00
Tuesday 09:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 09:00 - 22:00
Thursday 09:00 - 22:00
Friday 09:00 - 23:00
Saturday 09:00 - 23:00
Sunday 09:00 - 22:00