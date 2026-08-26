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The Mill in Manchester

The Mill

About

Bar serving classic British dishes, a wide selection of beers, and cocktails. Its highlight is an open terrace overlooking the main railway station concourse.

Features

Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Terrace
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Table reservations

Contacts

Piccadilly Station, Manchester M1 2PA
+441617104712
www.foodtravelexperts.com

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday 09:00 - 22:00
Tuesday 09:00 - 22:00
Wednesday 09:00 - 22:00
Thursday 09:00 - 22:00
Friday 09:00 - 23:00
Saturday 09:00 - 23:00
Sunday 09:00 - 22:00