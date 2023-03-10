Luxury villas in Mexico City
A home can be as expressive as the art, cuisine, and culture that surround it. Colour, texture, and confident design choices bring energy into everyday life while allowing the interiors to become an expression of personal character.
What we offer
The cosmopolitan energy of a major capital takes on a different character when balanced by the privacy of a residence of your own. We focus on homes with distinctive architecture and the amenities required for sophisticated everyday living.
- Private houses and villas with gardens, pools, and generous entertaining areas.
- Rentals for extended business stays, family residence, and private leisure.
- Acquisition opportunities offering scope to shape the property around your lifestyle.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Mexico City offers markedly different residential experiences, from cosmopolitan districts to secluded enclaves built around privacy, land, and greenery.
- Lomas de Chapultepec — leafy streets, privacy, and an established sense of residential prestige.
- Jardines del Pedregal — large properties, generous plots, and distinctive modernist architecture.
- Polanco — international city living surrounded by fine dining, boutiques, and cultural venues.
- Bosques de las Lomas — hillside residences, gated environments, and a predominantly family-oriented character.
Additional services
Mexico City reveals its character through gastronomy, art, and experiences far beyond the conventional tourist circuit.
- Private guides for museums, architecture, galleries, and distinctive neighbourhoods.
- Culinary itineraries, tequila tastings, and dinners with acclaimed chefs.
- VIP transfers and chauffeur-driven vehicles for busy city schedules.
- Helicopter experiences and bespoke journeys beyond the capital.
Why choose us
Strong local knowledge allows us to offer far more than a conventional set of tourist recommendations.
- We identify people and places that match individual interests, from contemporary art to gastronomy.
- Private cultural and culinary itineraries can be developed around the client’s preferences.
- Transportation and complex city logistics are coordinated when a programme involves multiple stops.
- One dedicated manager remains the client’s main contact for both accommodation and leisure arrangements.
Services for villa owners
Strong local positioning matters in a competitive market, making audience selection and property presentation particularly important.
- Positioning the residence for international clients with different travel and living needs.
- Private viewings and negotiations with prospective buyers.
- Tenant selection based on the character of the property and intended length of stay.
- Property care and quality control across external service providers.
Transaction security guarantee
Complex urban property requires careful attention to legal status and the documentation supporting the offer.
- Review of ownership rights and available information on encumbrances.
- Confirmation that the commercial terms match the contractual provisions.
- Coordination of legal review and subsequent completion steps.