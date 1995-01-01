Leisure & Experiences in Mexico City
A popular and trendy nightclub and bar located in the Roma‑Norte district. The place is known for its vibrant atmosphere, electronic music, and strict face control.
A well-known Mexican restaurant serving modern cuisine, located in the historic center of the Coyoacán district. The establishment opened in 1995 and was recognized by the prestigious Michelin guide for its combination of ancient traditions and an innovative approach to food.
A popular rooftop bar in the trendy Roma district, known for its wide selection of craft beer, German sausages, and lively atmosphere.
A famous cocktail bar, recognized as one of the best bars in the world. It attracts customers with its hidden entrance without signs, luxurious Art Deco‑style interior featuring dark wood and brass, as well as cutting‑edge scientific methods of mixology.
A legendary and iconic seafood restaurant, opened in 1998 by chef Gabriela Camara. The establishment is famous for its lively atmosphere, famous tostadas with tuna, and grilled fish.
A premium karaoke club focused on stylish relaxation, an interactive format, and a social atmosphere. The venue’s design combines luxury, elegance, and club decor, which ironically contrast with the informal name “Gossip Girl.”
A unique cultural center and museum, famous for its giant mural “The March of Humanity,” the building’s unusual polygonal shape, and Mexican art.
The main campus of the National Autonomous University of Mexico, listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site and renowned for its modernist architecture, monumental murals, and location on solidified volcanic lava.
The famous memorial museum. Here the artist was born, spent most of her life, and her personal belongings, paintings, and urn with her ashes are kept.
An exquisite restaurant serving modern Mexican cuisine, located on the 13th floor of the Sofitel Mexico City Reforma hotel and featured in the Michelin Guide. The establishment offers a panoramic view of the city, an open kitchen, and signature tasting menus.
The famous museum of decorative and applied arts and design, which houses a collection of silverware, furniture, textiles, and ceramics in the building of a former 18th‑century hospital near Alameda Central Park.
A modern cultural and educational center dedicated to human rights, historical memory, and the fight against discrimination. It tells the story of the largest genocides in human history and promotes the ideas of tolerance.