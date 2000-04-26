About

Growing up, my Sunday mornings were shaped by the smell of freshly baked michetta from the bakery on Via Torino, my grandmother's hand in mine as we navigated the market stalls at Porta Romana. I know which neighborhoods still hold onto those rituals — the aperitivo bars where regulars have had the same stool for thirty years, the tailors on side streets who never put up a sign because they've never needed one. Milan's everyday life is my obsession, and I love sharing it with people who want to feel the city rather than just see it.