Tiny Cocktail Bar in Milan
About
A cozy bar with original cocktails created by experienced mixologists. The friendly atmosphere and quality ingredients make it ideal for an evening out with friends.
Features
Terrace
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Pet-friendly
Contacts
V. Piero della Francesca, 75, 20154 Milano MI
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00