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Tiny Cocktail Bar in Milan

Tiny Cocktail Bar

About

A cozy bar with original cocktails created by experienced mixologists. The friendly atmosphere and quality ingredients make it ideal for an evening out with friends.

Features

Terrace
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Pet-friendly

Contacts

V. Piero della Francesca, 75, 20154 Milano MI
+390282785920

Extra Info

HOURS
Tuesday18:00 - 00:00
Wednesday18:00 - 00:00
Thursday18:00 - 00:00
Friday18:00 - 01:00
Saturday18:00 - 01:00