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Cantine MILANO — WINE & RESTAURANT in Milan

Cantine MILANO — WINE & RESTAURANT

About

Wine bar and restaurant with a menu of traditional Italian dishes and an extensive wine list. Ideal for friendly meetings and romantic evenings.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking

Contacts

Via Traù, 1, 20159 Milano MI
+390266802819

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:30 - 23:00
Tuesday12:30 - 23:00
Wednesday12:30 - 23:00
Thursday12:30 - 23:00
Friday12:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:30 - 23:00
Sunday12:30 - 23:00