Cantine MILANO — WINE & RESTAURANT in Milan
About
Wine bar and restaurant with a menu of traditional Italian dishes and an extensive wine list. Ideal for friendly meetings and romantic evenings.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Wine list
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
Via Traù, 1, 20159 Milano MI
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:30 - 23:00
Tuesday12:30 - 23:00
Wednesday12:30 - 23:00
Thursday12:30 - 23:00
Friday12:30 - 23:00
Saturday12:30 - 23:00
Sunday12:30 - 23:00