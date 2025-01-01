RU
Luxury villas in Milan

Inspiring architecture, absolute privacy, and top-class service. Your ideal home in Milan awaits.

What we offer

Milan is not only the fashion capital but also a place for luxurious living. Our villas offer exclusive design, the latest technologies, and locations in the most prestigious areas of this dynamic metropolis. Our services include:

  • Rental of luxurious residences in historic districts and elite suburbs.
  • Sale of exclusive villas with unique Italian design and architecture.
  • Personalized property selection tailored to your lifestyle and preferences.
  • Full transaction support, legal assistance, and premium concierge service.

Modern villas
Modern villas
Classic residences
Classic residences
Mountain chalets
Mountain chalets
Villas with their own infrastructure
Villas with their own infrastructure

Request

Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.

Personal manager will help you

Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.

Viewing

We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.

Rent or purchase

For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival

For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification

Advantages of working with us

Individual approach
Individual approach
We select villas that fully meet your requirements.
Exclusive offers
Exclusive offers
Experience
Experience
Our team knows all the subtleties of the premium real estate market
High level of service
High level of service
From selection to check—in, we are there for you at every stage.

The best locations

We offer villas in the most sought after and luxurious locations.

  • Brera – Elite villas in the cultural center of the city.
  • San Siro – Luxurious residences in a prestigious area with green spaces.
  • Como – Villas on the shores of the picturesque Lake Como.
  • Monza – Countryside mansions surrounded by nature and parks.

Additional services

Each day of your stay can be filled with care and impeccable attention to detail:

  • Private yoga, meditation, or Pilates classes at your villa.
  • Personal stylist and image consulting services.
  • Customized cultural programs: private theatre, exhibition, and museum visits.
  • Private Michelin-starred chef dinners arranged directly at the villa.

Why choose us

Rental becomes a seamless and comfortable journey, not just a transaction.

  • Preferences clarified in advance — from pillow choices to favorite wines.
  • Swift processes: selection, agreement, and formalities completed within 24 hours.
  • Assistance with organizing meetings, business negotiations, or private events at the villa.
  • Access to trusted service providers, from spa specialists to florists.

Services for villa owners

Premium real estate requires impeccable service and an effective sales strategy. We offer a comprehensive range of services, including:

  • Promotion of luxury properties to international clients.
  • Full transaction support, including legal and tax consulting.
  • Property management – from technical maintenance to tenant search.
  • Marketing strategy for effective property sales.

Transaction security guarantee

We provide:

  • Control over the legality of all transaction stages.
  • Development of contracts tailored to the client's interests.
  • Comprehensive legal services for your security.
info@versently.com