The Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow
About
The A. Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts is the Moscow Museum of Foreign Art, founded by professor of Moscow University Ivan Tsvetaev in 1912. The museum building was designed by architect Roman Klein in a neoclassical style in the form of an ancient temple.
Features
Wi-Fi
Contacts
ул. Волхонка, 12, Москва, 119019
Extra Info
HOURS
Tuesday 10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday 10:00 - 20:00
Thursday 10:00 - 21:00
Friday 11:00 - 21:00
Saturday 10:00 - 21:00
Sunday 10:00 - 20:00