Private jet for rent in Munich
For business trips, meetings, and international events, private aviation allows the itinerary to be built around your schedule rather than the other way around. Precise departure planning, fewer unnecessary stages, and a quiet cabin environment make travel considerably more efficient.
What we offer
Private charter travel makes it easy to combine business across Germany with international connections and Alpine getaways. The format is particularly useful for demanding itineraries where several commitments need to be covered within a limited timeframe.
- Flights to major European financial and business centres.
- Charters for exhibitions, conferences, and industry events.
- Aircraft arrangements for executives and corporate teams.
- Multi-stop routes across Germany and neighbouring countries.
- Private travel to ski resorts and other leisure destinations.
Request
Contact us via the website, messenger, or through a personal assistant in the mobile app.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify the details of your flight: route, date, number of passengers and special requests.
Selecting
We will select the optimal aircraft, prepare the route and coordinate all the details.
Payment
Payment is made in a secure way that is convenient for you
Advantages of working with us
Crew and on-board service
For business and international travel, a well-organised cabin makes it easier to use every hour in the air efficiently and comfortably.
- A practical workspace allows passengers to handle documents, calls, and other business matters.
- Experienced pilots manage the flight while cabin crew takes care of the passenger experience.
- Catering can be arranged in advance around the departure time and duration of the journey.
- The cabin also provides a quiet environment for unwinding after a demanding day.
Additional services
Bavaria’s understated elegance lends itself naturally to combining city life with more private countryside experiences.
- Private journeys to Alpine lakes, historic castles, and select resorts with carefully planned transportation.
- Arrangements for tastings of Bavarian wines and distinctive regional products at selected venues.
- Assistance with business dinners, intimate gatherings, and private meetings in carefully chosen locations.
These options offer a chance to experience Bavaria beyond the city itself. A cultural evening, a countryside escape, or a leisurely day by the lake can all be arranged as part of one cohesive itinerary.
Directions and routes
Central Europe’s dense business network makes it possible to build highly efficient itineraries, while private aviation leaves room for last-minute changes and additional stops.
- Direct travel to international trade fairs, business forums, and private corporate events.
- Connections to Zurich, Geneva, Milan, Paris, and other European centres without having to work around airline timetables.
- Flights to Alpine resorts and other leisure destinations when a business trip extends into a private getaway.
Why choose us
Precision matters most when a business itinerary spans several cities and countries.
- Flights can be scheduled seamlessly between meetings, trade shows, forums, and corporate events.
- European itineraries can be extended with additional destinations as your programme evolves.
- Accommodation and local assistance can be arranged in advance for guests and delegations.
- Changes to your schedule can be accommodated throughout the journey, not just during the initial planning stage.
When every detail is coordinated in advance, even a demanding international schedule becomes considerably more effortless.
Safety and standards
Reliable private aviation depends on precise preparation, with technical procedures and operational oversight working seamlessly together.
- Aircraft undergo the required checks for technical condition and operational readiness.
- Routes are prepared around weather, air traffic, and airport characteristics.
- Flights are entrusted to qualified crews and aviation operators meeting international safety requirements.
When every element is handled with German precision, the journey becomes what discerning travellers expect: calm, efficient, and impeccably organised.