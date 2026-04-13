Leisure & Experiences in Munich
One of the newest and most stylish lounges in the city. Located in the luxury Rosewood Hotel. It offers signature cocktails with live jazz in interiors reminiscent of a private indoor club.
This restaurant, led by Toru Nakamura, is a top-rated establishment offering a unique dining experience in a historic center.
A tourist attraction, the second floor of the restaurant offers a more relaxed and formal setting for business lunches and classic dinners.
A huge complex that brings together four museums under one roof: contemporary art, design, architecture, and graphics. Here you can see works by Picasso, Dalí, and Warhol.
A stylish club with a rich history and a glamorous atmosphere. It is known for its performances and its inclusive yet elite crowd.
Munich's oldest public museum dedicated to ancient sculpture. The halls on Königsplatz (Royal Square) house masterpieces from ancient Greece and Rome, such as the Barberini Faun.
The elegant restaurant of chef Christophe Kuntz, which quickly gained recognition and a Michelin star for its modern and creative cuisine.
One of the oldest galleries in the world. It houses over 900 European masterpieces from the 14th to the 18th centuries, including works by Albrecht Dürer, Leonardo da Vinci, Raphael, and Rubens.
A restaurant offering a relaxed fine dining experience with a focus on an outstanding wine list and modern European cuisine.
A club-restaurant with a spacious terrace, which operates as an elegant establishment during the day and turns into a stylish party venue at night. It is popular among the city's fashionable and wealthy youth.
The highest bar in the city (12th floor) with a 360° view of Munich and the Alps. It has a strict dress code and one of the most extensive vermouth cards in Europe.
One of the largest urban parks in the world. Be sure to reach the Icebach wave, where surfers ride all year round, and check out the garden at the Chinese Tower.