Luxury villas in Munich
Some forms of luxury are not noticed immediately, but their quality is felt constantly. Precise proportions, exceptional materials, and thoughtful comfort create a confident impression without unnecessary display.
What we offer
Bavarian restraint pairs naturally with villas where architecture, comfort, and privacy speak without unnecessary display. We source residences suited to refined city living, family life, and extended stays.
- Private rentals with gardens, terraces, and generous living areas.
- Residences for acquisition in neighbourhoods with excellent everyday infrastructure.
- Homes featuring private offices and well-designed spaces for working from home.
- Properties distinguished by contemporary systems and high-quality finishes.
- Personal coordination of viewings and comparison of carefully selected options.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
Munich’s villa market is particularly compelling where historic architecture, mature greenery, and proximity to the Isar create a discreet residential setting.
- Bogenhausen — grand villas, greenery, and an established address close to the Isar.
- Herzogpark — an intimate villa enclave with large gardens and historic residences.
- Nymphenburg — elegant homes near the palace, parkland, and broad green avenues.
- Grünwald — forested surroundings, generous properties, and a more private suburban rhythm.
Additional services
Munich combines an established business culture with refined leisure, gastronomy, and easy access to the Alps.
- Conference planning, executive meetings, and corporate events.
- Private culinary experiences featuring regional specialities and selected wines.
- Chauffeur-driven journeys to alpine resorts, lakes, and historic castles.
- Helicopter excursions and bespoke regional itineraries.
Why choose us
A measured approach and attention to detail matter most when business commitments and personal time share the same itinerary.
- Accommodation can be coordinated around meetings, trade fairs, and private events within one carefully managed schedule.
- Restaurants, wellness experiences, and cultural activities are selected according to individual preferences.
- A dedicated manager remains available throughout the stay and brings in trusted local specialists when needed.
Services for villa owners
Good property management should feel effortless to the owner while remaining highly structured behind the scenes. Consistency in operations and precision in commercial decisions are therefore central to the approach.
- Technical maintenance, garden care, and regular property checks.
- Tenant communication from initial enquiry through departure.
- Targeted promotion through suitable international channels.
- Guidance on the property’s longer-term commercial strategy.
Transaction security guarantee
A reliable transaction requires discipline throughout the process, particularly when several professionals are involved.
- Alignment of documents between the owner, client, agent, and legal advisers.
- Coordination of signing procedures and financial obligations.
- Confirmation that the final documentation matches the agreed transaction structure.