About

I collect old fire insurance maps of Manhattan, which is a weird hobby that turned out to be useful when you want to know why a building has a bricked-up doorway or which speakeasy used to sit under a nail salon. I know the block in the West Village where a poet supposedly lost a bet and had to paint his door red, and the corner bar that swears it invented a cocktail nobody else will claim. Ask me about the ghost story attached to that one theater on 44th—it's better than the play.