About

I still think about the hand-pulled noodles at a tiny Flushing spot I stumbled into during a rainstorm fifteen years ago — that bowl changed how I understood this city. New York feeds you in ways that have nothing to do with Michelin stars, and I know every corner of that story, from the old-school Italian counters in Arthur Avenue to the chef's tables worth every penny of the wait. Food is how I read a neighborhood, and I love nothing more than putting the right table in front of the right person.