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Anjelica Esposito

New York

Anjelica Esposito

About

Growing up in Carroll Gardens, I watched my grandmother argue with the same fishmonger every Friday morning for thirty years — that kind of stubborn, beautiful loyalty is what New York is actually made of. I know where old-timers still play bocce in Red Hook, which feast days draw the real neighborhood crowds, and whose bread you bring to a Sunday table if you want to earn respect. That texture of daily life — unglamorous, specific, and deeply human — is what I love showing people who are ready to see past the obvious.

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