The Carnegie Club in New York
About
Elegant club with a cigar collection and live music in New York. Stylish interior with leather couches and soft lighting create the atmosphere of old New York.
Features
Live music
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
156 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday14:00 - 00:00
Tuesday14:00 - 01:00
Wednesday14:00 - 01:00
Thursday14:00 - 01:00
Friday14:00 - 02:00
Saturday14:00 - 02:00
Sunday14:00 - 00:00