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The Carnegie Club in New York

The Carnegie Club

About

Elegant club with a cigar collection and live music in New York. Stylish interior with leather couches and soft lighting create the atmosphere of old New York.

Features

Live music
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Seating
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

156 W 56th St, New York, NY 10019
+12129579676

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday14:00 - 00:00
Tuesday14:00 - 01:00
Wednesday14:00 - 01:00
Thursday14:00 - 01:00
Friday14:00 - 02:00
Saturday14:00 - 02:00
Sunday14:00 - 00:00