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The Tusk Bar in New York

The Tusk Bar

About

Relaxing bar with a varied menu of cocktails and appetizers. Known for its themed nights and cozy atmosphere, ideal for meeting friends or romance.

Features

Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating

Contacts

7 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016
+12129719746

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00
Sunday16:00 - 00:00