The Tusk Bar in New York
About
Relaxing bar with a varied menu of cocktails and appetizers. Known for its themed nights and cozy atmosphere, ideal for meeting friends or romance.
Features
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Contacts
7 E 27th St, New York, NY 10016
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday16:00 - 00:00
Tuesday16:00 - 00:00
Wednesday16:00 - 00:00
Thursday16:00 - 00:00
Friday16:00 - 00:00
Saturday16:00 - 00:00
Sunday16:00 - 00:00