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230 Fifth Rooftop Bar in New York

230 Fifth Rooftop Bar

About

One of the largest rooftop bars in New York City, with breathtaking views of the Empire State Building and Manhattan. Popular for warm-weather cocktails and street parties.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

1150 Broadway, New York, NY 10001
+12127254300

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 04:00
Sunday11:00 - 01:00