230 Fifth Rooftop Bar in New York
About
One of the largest rooftop bars in New York City, with breathtaking views of the Empire State Building and Manhattan. Popular for warm-weather cocktails and street parties.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
1150 Broadway, New York, NY 10001
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 01:00
Tuesday12:00 - 01:00
Wednesday12:00 - 01:00
Thursday12:00 - 01:00
Friday12:00 - 02:00
Saturday11:00 - 04:00
Sunday11:00 - 01:00