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Boucherie West Village in New York

Boucherie West Village

About

French bistro in the West Village, New York, with an elegant interior and classic menu: oysters, fondue, meat dishes and French wines. Perfect for intimate evenings.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Wine list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly

Contacts

99 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014
+12128371616

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00