Loi Estiatorio in New York
About
Greek Restaurant in New York. Authentic Mediterranean cuisine, fresh seafood, salads and Greek wines in a cozy atmosphere.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking
Contacts
132 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday15:00 - 22:00