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Loi Estiatorio in New York

Loi Estiatorio

About

Greek Restaurant in New York. Authentic Mediterranean cuisine, fresh seafood, salads and Greek wines in a cozy atmosphere.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Cocktail list
Wine list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Wi-Fi
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

132 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019
+12127130015

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday12:00 - 22:00
Tuesday12:00 - 22:00
Wednesday12:00 - 22:00
Thursday12:00 - 22:00
Friday12:00 - 22:00
Saturday15:00 - 22:00