Olio e Più in New York
About
An Italian restaurant in New York offering authentic cuisine. Fresh pastas, classic dishes, and a cozy atmosphere create the perfect setting for romantic dates and dinners.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Pet-friendly
Parking
Contacts
3 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10014
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:00 - 00:00
Tuesday11:00 - 00:00
Wednesday11:00 - 00:00
Thursday11:00 - 00:00
Friday11:00 - 00:00
Saturday10:00 - 00:00
Sunday10:00 - 00:00