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RU

SAGA in New York

SAGA

About

New York City restaurant with panoramic views of Manhattan. Exquisite seasonal dishes are served in a curated dinner format in an elegant setting.

Features

Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes

Contacts

70 Pine St 63rd Floor, New York, NY 10005
+12123393963

Extra Info

HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 21:30
Thursday17:00 - 21:30
Friday17:00 - 21:30
Saturday17:00 - 21:30
Sunday17:00 - 21:30