SAGA in New York
About
New York City restaurant with panoramic views of Manhattan. Exquisite seasonal dishes are served in a curated dinner format in an elegant setting.
Features
Seating
Terrace
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Wine list
Cocktail list
Wine and beer
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Vegan dishes
Vegetarian dishes
Contacts
70 Pine St 63rd Floor, New York, NY 10005
Extra Info
HOURS
Wednesday17:00 - 21:30
Thursday17:00 - 21:30
Friday17:00 - 21:30
Saturday17:00 - 21:30
Sunday17:00 - 21:30