Manhatta in New York
About
Contemporary American cuisine with French accents and stunning views of New York City from the 60th floor. Exquisite cuisine and intimate style for romantic gatherings.
Features
Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Parking
Contacts
28 Liberty St 60th floor, New York, NY 10005
Extra Info
HOURS
Monday11:30 - 21:30
Tuesday11:30 - 21:30
Wednesday11:30 - 21:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 21:30