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RU

Manhatta in New York

Manhatta

About

Contemporary American cuisine with French accents and stunning views of New York City from the 60th floor. Exquisite cuisine and intimate style for romantic gatherings.

Features

Cocktail list
Vegetarian dishes
Vegan dishes
Table reservations
Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Parking

Contacts

28 Liberty St 60th floor, New York, NY 10005
+12122305788

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:30 - 21:30
Tuesday11:30 - 21:30
Wednesday11:30 - 21:30
Thursday11:30 - 22:30
Friday11:30 - 22:30
Saturday11:30 - 22:30
Sunday11:30 - 21:30