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Gallagher's Steakhouse in New York

Gallagher's Steakhouse

About

Classic American steakhouse in New York with history. Premium steaks, cozy decor and traditional sides. Perfect for meat lovers.

Features

Accepts cards
Apple Pay / Google Pay
Cash
Seating
Wine list
Wine and beer
Cocktail list
Full bar
Quiet atmosphere
Table reservations
Parking

Contacts

228 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
+12125865000

Extra Info

HOURS
Monday11:45 - 22:00
Tuesday11:45 - 22:00
Wednesday11:45 - 22:00
Thursday11:45 - 22:00
Friday11:45 - 23:00
Saturday11:45 - 23:00
Sunday11:45 - 22:00