Luxury apartments in Nice
Nice embodies the elegance of the French Riviera with its palm-lined promenades, azure coastline, and refined Mediterranean lifestyle. Exclusive apartments near the sea and prestigious residences offer the perfect setting for both holidays and long-term living.
Premium Apartment Collection
Every client expects something different from their future residence. We take time to understand your priorities and present apartments that combine comfort, privacy, and an excellent standard of living, allowing you to settle in with confidence from the very beginning. Our selection includes:
- Elegant apartments in the city's most desirable residential areas.
- Spacious residences with terraces, natural light, and premium finishes.
- Secure homes offering privacy and first-class amenities.
- Rental and purchase opportunities with complete professional support.
Request
Contact us in any convenient way — through the website, phone, messenger or through a mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify your wishes: location, style, budget and additional requirements.
Selecting
We will select the best options and arrange viewing at a convenient time for you.
Payment
In the case of a lease, we prepare the contract, agree on all the terms and transfer the keys.
When buying, we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification and paperwork.
Advantages of working with us
Additional services
A premium residence deserves premium support. We coordinate services that help clients enjoy every aspect of property ownership while remaining available whenever additional assistance is needed. Our additional services include:
- Personal concierge services for everyday and lifestyle requests.
- Luxury transportation across the French Riviera.
- Yacht charter arrangements along the Mediterranean coast.
- Property management and investment support.
The best locations
Nice offers an exceptional balance between Riviera elegance and everyday comfort. We focus on neighborhoods where premium residences enjoy outstanding sea views, refined surroundings, and easy access to the Mediterranean lifestyle.
- Mont Boron — exclusive villas and luxury apartments overlooking the Bay of Angels.
- Carré d'Or — prestigious residences surrounded by designer boutiques, fine dining, and the Promenade des Anglais.
- Cimiez — elegant apartments in a peaceful district known for historic estates and lush gardens.
- Cap de Nice — exceptional waterfront properties with direct views of the Mediterranean.
Every neighborhood has its own character, and we help you choose the one that feels right from the very beginning.
Why choose us
A successful property search is built on trust, experience, and local knowledge. We carefully evaluate every opportunity before presenting it, allowing you to focus only on the options that truly deserve your attention.
- Premium residences selected for location, quality, and long-term value.
- Individual guidance throughout every stage of your search.
- Efficient coordination that respects your schedule.
- Confidential service with complete attention to your privacy.
Services for property owners
Residences on the French Riviera deserve attentive management that reflects their prestige. We help owners maintain exceptional standards while creating opportunities for successful rentals and sales. Our services include:
- International marketing tailored to premium clientele.
- Careful selection of prospective tenants and purchasers.
- Coordination of maintenance and operational services.
- Professional management that supports long-term investment value.
Guarantee of transaction security
Luxury property transactions require accuracy, discretion, and reliable legal guidance. We help ensure that every document, procedure, and decision is carefully reviewed before the transaction moves forward. We provide:
- Comprehensive legal due diligence for every property.
- Review and preparation of contracts in accordance with French legislation.
- Verification of ownership records and supporting documentation.
- Professional coordination until every stage has been completed.
Our commitment is to protect your interests while making every transaction transparent and secure.