Leisure & Experiences in Nice
the day and a relaxing bar in the evening, offering excellent cocktails, Cuban cigars, as well as meat and cheese platters.
A popular restaurant of traditional French cuisine. The venue is known for its relaxed atmosphere and specializes in classic dishes.
A venue specializing in authentic Chinese and Asian cuisine. The restaurant is particularly known for its first‑line location and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.
An atmospheric cocktail and beer bar located in the very heart of Old Nice on the famous Cours Saleya square. The venue combines the features of an English pub and an elegant cocktail bar.
Located in the Cimiez district near the Cimiez monastery, it is dedicated to the history of the Franciscan order on the French Riviera since the 13th century. Visitors can see exhibitions on monastic life, works of art, ancient manuscripts, and everyday objects.
A convenient way to get from the seafront to the top of Castle Hill. It provides quick access to the park, the waterfall, and panoramic views of the city, making it ideal for hot days and a relaxing break.
A popular interactive fountain located on the Promenade du Paillon. It’s a great spot for relaxing and playing, especially in hot weather.
A popular Italian pizzeria known for authentic Neapolitan pizza on thin crust and a cozy atmosphere.
A cult restaurant in Nice, perched on a cliff above the Mediterranean Sea, offering Mediterranean cuisine made from local ingredients. It is a unique venue known for its panoramic views and history.
A gourmet restaurant in the center of Nice, offering refined and hearty cuisine in a warm, cozy atmosphere. Led by Arnaud Collin, the restaurant is known for its personalized approach to dishes, blending culinary traditions.
An open‑air museum and indoor exhibition located in the historic Cimiez district. It showcases the ruins of the ancient Roman city of Cemenelum, including baths, an arena, and an early Christian complex, as well as finds that trace the history of Liguria from the Bronze Age.
A conceptual vinyl bar and cocktail space located in the trendy Place du Pin district. The venue is inspired by Japanese “kissa” bars.