About

The first time I snuck into a proper after-hours in the 11th, I was 19 and completely hooked — that specific electricity of a room that isn't supposed to exist yet somehow does. I know every door in this city that looks like nothing from the outside and feels like everything once you're through it, from intimate wine caves hosting 30-person secret dinners to rooftop soirées that never make it onto anyone's radar. Paris after dark is mine, and I love nothing more than making it yours.