About

My grandmother used to buy her vegetables exclusively from the same stall at Marché d'Aligre every Saturday morning, greeting the vendor by name, and that ritual taught me more about Paris than any guidebook ever could. I know which boulangeries the locals actually argue about, which café terraces fill with neighborhood regulars rather than tourists, and when the city quietly exhales between seasons. My passion is sharing that lived, unhurried Paris — the one woven into small habits and loyal routines.