About

I still remember the afternoon I stumbled into a tiny atelier off Rue du Faubourg Saint-Antoine and watched a young designer hand-stitch the lining of a jacket that would never appear in any magazine — that kind of find is what drives me. I know every hidden concept store, every emerging name worth watching, and exactly when the sample sales happen before anyone else does. Fashion in Paris is lived from the inside, and I love nothing more than opening that world up for the people I meet.