About

I still remember the afternoon I wandered into a tiny gallery on Rue de Bretagne and stood in front of an unknown painter's work for almost an hour, completely forgetting I had somewhere to be. That kind of accidental discovery is what I live for in Paris — knowing which openings are worth your evening, which contemporary spaces the art world actually talks about, and which cultural moments feel genuinely alive rather than staged. My passion is connecting people to that electricity before it disappears.