About

There's a unmarked door on Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré that most Parisians walk past every single day without a second glance — behind it is one of the most intimate cocktail bars in the city, and I've spent years finding dozens more like it. My passion is that specific thrill of belonging somewhere most people don't even know exists, whether it's a private dining room above a centuries-old wine cellar or a members' atelier where designers preview collections before anyone else sees them. I know Paris not by its monuments, but by its hidden codes.