About

I still remember the rush of watching Paris Saint-Germain clinch a last-minute win at the Parc des Princes, surrounded by a crowd that made the whole stadium shake — that's the energy I live for. My passion is finding the sharpest crossover between elite sport, open water, and the kind of active pursuits that actually get your pulse up, whether that's a private sailing day out of Port de Plaisance or a rooftop padel session with a view of the Seine. I know every corner of this city where sport meets style, and I love sharing that world with people who want to feel alive in it.