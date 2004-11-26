About

I once spent three hours in a single room at the Palais de Tokyo because I couldn't bring myself to leave a installation I'd seen twelve times before. My passion for Paris lives in those moments — the underground gallery vernissages in the 10th, the overlooked Flemish masters at the Petit Palais, the performance art that takes over a Belleville courtyard on a Tuesday night. I know which curators to follow, which openings are worth the crowd, and where to find the work that actually stays with you.