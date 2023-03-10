Luxury villas in Prague
The romance of old Europe pairs beautifully with a contemporary vision of private living. Elegant details and a composed atmosphere create a home that feels especially rewarding to return to after a busy day.
What we offer
Prague offers a natural meeting point between European architectural heritage and contemporary private living. Our portfolio spans from elegant period residences to modern villas with a more restrained character.
- Private rentals for extended residence and business stays.
- Properties for acquisition with classical architecture or sophisticated renovation.
- Homes with gardens, terraces, and dedicated work areas.
- Residences suited to family life in a quieter urban setting.
- Personalised property sourcing with privately arranged viewings.
Request
Contact us via the website, phone, messengers or through a personal assistant in the Versently mobile application.
Personal manager will help you
Your personal manager will clarify all your wishes and suggest suitable options.
Viewing
We will arrange viewing of the villas in person or online.
Rent or purchase
For rent: we sign the contract and prepare the villa for your arrival
For purchase: we accompany the transaction at every stage, including legal verification
Advantages of working with us
The best locations
For private villa living, Prague is particularly appealing where historic architecture gives way to greenery, generous homes, and a quieter residential atmosphere.
- Prague 6 — spacious residences, diplomatic surroundings, and easy access to extensive green areas.
- Troja — gardens, mature greenery, and substantial private homes in a natural setting.
- Ořechovka — an intimate villa district known for distinctive architecture and peaceful streets.
- Bubeneč — elegant historic houses combined with convenient access to central Prague.
Additional services
The city lends itself to private cultural encounters, sophisticated dining, and evenings arranged with a distinctly personal touch.
- Private tastings of Czech wines, craft beers, and regional cuisine.
- Personal guides for architecture, museums, and historic districts.
- Intimate concerts, private dinners, and curated cultural events.
- Chauffeur-driven excursions across Bohemia and neighbouring regions.
Why choose us
Its cultural character lends itself to journeys where history, gastronomy, and personal discoveries naturally come together.
- Bespoke itineraries can include private guides, historic landmarks, and lesser-known cultural experiences.
- Restaurants, wine experiences, and intimate events are selected according to the client’s interests.
- Additional arrangements are coordinated through a dedicated personal manager.
Services for villa owners
Professional management allows owners to pursue commercial goals while keeping the residence in a condition consistent with its market positioning.
- Presenting the villa to suitable renters and prospective buyers through relevant channels.
- Coordinating viewings, negotiations, and follow-up communication.
- Monitoring the property condition and arranging timely maintenance.
Transaction security guarantee
Both owner and client benefit when the final agreement accurately reflects everything settled during the negotiation stage.
- Comparison of the commercial offer with the final contract.
- Review of dates, payments, and each party’s responsibilities.
- Control over signed documentation and completion confirmations.