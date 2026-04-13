Leisure & Experiences in Prague
A modern restaurant awarded a Michelin star and a Green Star for sustainability. Chef Martin Štangl transforms local Czech ingredients — including those grown in his own hydroponic farm — into exquisite three- or five-course tasting menus. An open kitchen, a spacious loft setting, and a focus on fermentation create an atmosphere of relaxed fine dining, where each dish tells a story of nature and season.
The main historical building on Wenceslaus Square impresses with its neo-Renaissance architecture. It features exhibitions on Czech history, natural sciences, and archaeology.
A place with a mystical atmosphere, where cocktails are transformed into real "alchemical elixirs." The interior is decorated in dark colors with elements of old-fashioned laboratories. Each drink is accompanied by a small show: smoke, changing colors, unexpected textures, and non-standard glassware. The bartenders dress up as medieval alchemists, adding an element of intrigue to the ordering process.
A restaurant specializing in modern European cuisine with elements of Czech and Slavic culinary traditions. The restaurant offers a modern interpretation of local flavors. The menu combines traditional ingredients with the lightness of modern gastronomy, and seasonal produce is transformed into dishes that delight the senses. The chef experiments with unconventional combinations, adding exotic flavors and rich aromas of spices.
A nightclub in the center of Prague, known for its elegant atmosphere, exclusive cocktails, and R&B, hip-hop, and house music. The venue is popular among locals and celebrities.
A club and lounge in a historic 14th-century basement in the heart of Prague. The space is divided into two areas: a lounge with cocktails and live music on Saturdays, and a main room with a dance floor. On Thursdays, Obsidian hosts an underground party, and on weekends, there are themed shows with elements of circus art. The cocktail menu features classic and creative drinks, each served with a visual aesthetic.
A dynamic creative institution that presents the works of young contemporary artists from the Czech Republic and other countries.
An iconic cocktail bar that regularly makes it to the top 50 best bars in the world. The concept is based on Ernest Hemingway's three main passions: rum, absinthe and champagne - the bar has a collection of more than 200 varieties of rum and a wide selection of absinthe. The interior is in the spirit of 1920s speakeasy: dim light, dark wood, vintage typewriters. The menu features classic cocktails and author's drinks, each with a story from the writer's life.
One of the symbols of Prague, a medieval bridge over the Vltava River, connecting the districts of Staré Město and Malá Strana. It was built in the 14th century by order of Charles IV. It is decorated with baroque sculptures, including the statue of Saint John of Nepomuk. The bridge offers panoramic views of the city.
A basement speakeasy bar. The interior is decorated in the style of the 1930s, with Gothic stone vaults, crystal chandeliers, and dim lighting. The cocktail list is based on the handwritten diaries of the legendary Czech bartender Alois Krha, which were discovered during the bar's renovation. In the evenings, a live pianist plays a variety of music, ranging from jazz to contemporary hits.
A Michelin-starred restaurant where cuisine turns into art. Chef Radek Kašpárek, inspired by Czech nature, creates dishes that resemble architectural structures. Every ingredient here plays a leading role, and the presentation amazes with its graphic quality and minimalism. This is gastronomy for those who appreciate flavor, form, and concept.
A Michelin-starred restaurant where Czech classics are reimagined in a completely new way. In an elegant hall with an open kitchen, Chef Oldřich Sahajdák transforms local seasonal ingredients into an exquisite multi-act tasting menu.