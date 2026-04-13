Hemingway Bar

An iconic cocktail bar that regularly makes it to the top 50 best bars in the world. The concept is based on Ernest Hemingway's three main passions: rum, absinthe and champagne - the bar has a collection of more than 200 varieties of rum and a wide selection of absinthe. The interior is in the spirit of 1920s speakeasy: dim light, dark wood, vintage typewriters. The menu features classic cocktails and author's drinks, each with a story from the writer's life.